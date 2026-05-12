Umpire Josh DeGraeve Selected for Little League Senior Softball World Series

TUCSON, Arizona — For as long as he can remember, Josh DeGraeve wanted to be an umpire. Now, the 25-year-old Tucson-area native is heading to the biggest stage in his sport.

DeGraeve, who grew up around the black and gray uniforms of District 12 umpires thanks to his father Steve, has been chosen to work this summer’s Little League Senior Softball World Series in Delaware. The announcement came as a shock to the young umpire.

“I remember the day very well,” DeGraeve said. “I was speechless for a good twenty seconds. I was just listening to the dead air on the phone, thinking, ‘Did I really get this assignment?’ You know how young I am, right?”

DeGraeve’s passion was on full display during a recent softball game at the Anamax Park fields in Sahuarita. His father, a longtime District 12 umpire, often works games alongside him as a father-son crew.

“Ever since then it just started to grow on me,” DeGraeve said of his early exposure to umpiring. “I just loved it and have so much passion for it.

”Umpires earn their opportunities through rigorous evaluation at district tournaments. They are graded on appearance, mechanics, professionalism, and accuracy by their peers. DeGraeve impressed evaluators at both the local and national levels.

“I impressed my evaluators and I impressed Little League International,” he said. “That’s what helped me get noticed and that’s probably what helped me get this assignment.”

Maria Estrada, the home plate umpire on the night of the Sahuarita game, spoke highly of her colleague.“Honestly, he’s really knowledgeable about the game,” Estrada said. “The way that he shows up. He gives it his all. He’s very detail-oriented. He knows the rules. He knows we are out here for the kids on the field.”

DeGraeve has already worked high-level events, including a regional tournament last year. His selection for the World Series caps a decade of dedication that includes volunteering his time and running umpiring clinics throughout the season.

One of his mentors is longtime Tucson umpire Bob Hall, who once worked the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“This means so much to me,” DeGraeve said. “Getting recognition. Letting people know what I’ve done and introducing that to people who came right before and after me as well.”Estrada echoed the pride felt by the local officiating community.

“I’m so proud of him,” she said. “It’s a big deal for us that he’s getting this opportunity. So, super excited for him.”

DeGraeve is looking forward not only to the games but also to the experience of working alongside top umpires from across the country.“It’s going to be a great experience for sure,” he said. “Looking forward to getting to know more umpires.

”For a young man who fell in love with the game from the sidelines as a child, this summer’s assignment in Delaware represents both a major milestone and the continuation of a family tradition.

