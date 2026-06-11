Udall pickleball players relieved after pay-to-play reversal, but key agreement still pending

TUCSON — About a month after the city of Tucson agreed to work with Tucson Area Pickleball to prevent pay-to-play fees at Udall Park, players are back on the courts, but the organization says its biggest plans are still on hold until a formal agreement is signed.

Tucson Area Pickleball, known as TAP, has not yet seen the memorandum of understanding from the city. Until that document is finalized, major initiatives, including court resurfacing, sponsor partnerships and the construction of new courts, remain in limbo.

TAP President Megan Hughes said the community's response has been positive, but the organization is eager to move forward.

"The community has been thrilled. They're so excited to support TAP and all of our fundraising efforts, we're just really hoping to hear soon from the city with the memorandum of understanding so then we can really go full steam ahead," Hughes said.

TAP Director Leonard Finkel echoed that sentiment, describing the moment as a milestone that also marks the beginning of a larger effort.

"There's a sigh of relief because we got it done, but there is so much more work to do, it's actually just getting started," Finkel said.

The deal is currently set to last five years.

If TAP builds three new courts as planned, the agreement would automatically extend for an additional five years. Once finalized, TAP will take on all court upkeep and keep play free for the public.

Finkel said the organization's long-term goal goes beyond the initial construction plans.

"We need six new courts, and that's what I want," Finkel said.

TAP has already scheduled court resurfacing for the end of August, but Finkel said the agreement must be in place first.

"We've already scheduled the resurfacing for the end of August, but we need to have the agreement before we can actually do stuff," Finkel said.

Despite the wait, Finkel said the negotiation itself reflects a positive outcome for everyone involved.

"Both sides can walk away knowing they got a good deal," Finkel said.

TAP is set to meet Monday, where members hope to finally move forward with the memorandum of understanding.