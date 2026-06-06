Tucson's Vikram Narendran wins 3rd straight state tennis title, sets sights on Barcelona and the ATP tour

TUCSON — Vikram Narendran is one of the most decorated tennis players in Tucson Unified School District history.

The Rincon University High School player won three straight Arizona singles state championship titles, from his sophomore year through his final high school match, with his most recent title coming this May.

His journey to the top started in Tucson, where a love for the game was passed down from his father, Naren Shanmugavelu. His sister, Tanvi Narendran, who just wrapped up her own standout career at the University of Arizona, also played a role in sparking his passion for tennis.

"Just seeing the two of them out on the court...I was like, yeah, that's something I have to be a part of," Narendran said.

That love for the game came with a competitive edge.

"We get at each other's throats sometimes, but we always end up making it home in one piece," Narendran said.

That fire carried him to the top.

From his sophomore year to his senior season, nobody in Arizona could stop him. His third straight singles state championship title cemented his place among the greatest tennis players in TUSD history.

Through it all, his family has been by his side.

"The first people I've looked towards every time that I've won are my family...my mom, my dad, and my sister. They make the trek from Tucson to Glendale every year," Narendran said.

His success extends far beyond Arizona's borders.

Narendran earned wins across the country, including at the USTA Boys' National Championships last year.

"That was one of like the craziest environments. It really, it felt like a pro tournament, you have all the best kids in the United States, big stadiums. Every coach in the country is there watching. It was just so special," Narendran said.

After a summer packed with national tournaments, Narendran will head to Barcelona to train and compete full time next year, with one clear goal in mind.

"My goal would be to get one ATP point, and I know it's a really ambitious goal, but I believe that I can do it," Narendran said.