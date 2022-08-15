Tucson Sugar Skulls part ways with coach Dixie Wooten

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Sugar Skulls have parted ways with coach Dixie Wooten.

Sugar Skulls CEO Cathy Guy said the team decided to move on after evaluating the state of the program.

He released the following in a statement:

After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was in the best interest of our organization to move in another direction.



We truly appreciate all of Dixie's hard work these past two seasons both on and off the field in the Tucson community.



We wish him and his family the best going forward.



We are committed to bringing a championship to Tucson and will take the necessary steps to do so.



There will be a comprehensive search to find our next Head Coach as we look to achieve these organizational goals.

Wooten went 15-16 in two seasons as coach. He guided the Sugar Skulls to a playoff appearance in his first season.

The team is interviewing coaches and says it will announce a new hire soon.