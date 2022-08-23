Sugar Skulls announce Hurtis Chinn as head coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Sugar Skulls is announcing Hurtis Chinn as their next head coach.

This follows the team parting ways with Dixie Wooten on Monday, Aug. 15. CEO Cathy Guy said last week "we decided it was in the best interest of our organization to move in another direction."

While serving as the Sugar Skulls offensive coordinator, the Indoor Football League (IFL) named Chinn the 2022 Assistant Coach of the Year.

"To start I'd like to thank Cathy Guy and the wonderful ownership at the Sugar Skulls for allowing me this opportunity to build something special here in Tucson," he shared. "My number one goal is to give the people of Tucson something to be proud of and enjoy. Through relentless work in the community, building healthy relationships, and togetherness we will produce a product that fans can smile about."

Chinn also guided the Sugar Skulls to the second-highest scoring offense in the regular season.

"With strong ownership and the support of the people of Tucson, we will create a winning atmosphere on and off the field consistently," he added. "I'm appreciative, excited, proud, and ready to get to work! Thank you all."

Guy also spoke favorably of the announcement.

"It's an exciting day for Sugar Skulls fans and the Tucson community as a whole," he said. "Coach Chinn brings a wealth of football experience combined with leadership qualities that exhibit everything we take pride in building here in Tucson."

Chinn has come out in the playoffs or championship game every year in IFL since 2013 and coached two quarterbacks that are two-time MVPs in the league.

