Tucson Sugar Skulls host Arizona Rattlers in rivalry rematch after three-game win streak

TUCSON — The Tucson Sugar Skulls are riding a three-game win streak into one of the biggest matchups of their season: a home rivalry rematch against the Arizona Rattlers on Saturday night at Tucson Arena.

The Sugar Skulls capped their recent run with a win over defending champion Vegas Knight Hawks, and much of the credit goes to mid-season quarterback pickup Ja'Rome Johnson. He is a perfect 3-0 since joining the team.

Head coach Rayshaun Kizer said Johnson has been a seamless fit.

"He's a competitor… confident, smart…brings out the best in everybody on this team. I can call just about anything and know he's going to execute it really well," Kizer said.

Defensive back Aaron Jackson has also been a standout.

He has two kickoff returns for touchdowns over the last three games and added a key knockdown in Vegas to seal the win. And to top it off, Jackson was named IFL's "Special Teams Player of the Week."

"He was just named special teams player of the week…he makes big plays, big moments…exactly what we need," Rayshaun said.

The rematch carries extra motivation.

A month ago in Phoenix, the Rattlers beat the Sugar Skulls 66-14.

"They embarrassed us… we're definitely looking forward to this game, letting the league know it was pretty much a fluke game," Rayshaun said.

Saturday's game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Tucson Arena, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The Sugar Skulls are counting on their home crowd to fuel the run.

"We love playing at home. The TCC has been great. Our fan base has been great here this season… we feed off the crowd energy…The louder it gets, the more our guys bring it," Rayshaun said.

The game is part of the team's Western Night, which will feature University of Arizona football standouts Noah and Dash Fifita serving as honorary captains, a halftime performance by the Tombstone Vigilantes, a Western Hat Bar experience presented by Tipsy Picasso, and a pregame Pilates on the Field experience presented by The MOVE Pilates.