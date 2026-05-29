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Tucson Sugar Skulls bring in eight new players during the bye week

Former Salpointe Catholic star Mario Padilla is one of eight new Tucson Sugar Skulls players
Sugar Skulls use bye week to bring in eight new players
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TUCSON, Arizona — If you head to the Tucson Sugar Skulls home game this Saturday night, you might want to pick up a program, as the team revamped its roster by bringing in eight new players during the bye week.

Among the newcomers is quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson, who was acquired in a trade with the Tulsa Oilers. Johnson is a former IFL MVP with the Vegas Nighthawks.

"I'm excited," said Johnson. "It's a fresh start. I get be with a group of guys that are eager to win."

"I think Ja'Rome is going to give us an extra boost on the offensive side," said Sugar Skulls head coach Rayshaun Kizer, who's team is off to a 2-6 start. "I'm excited for it. I'm ready to see what the new Tucson team is going to look like the second half of the season."

Another new player but familiar face is former Salpointe Catholic running back Mario Padilla, who was part of the Ole Miss football program.

"I didn't see myself playing after college," said Padilla. "It's a blessing to be in this building and to have another opportunity to play this game."

Tucson will host Orlando on Saturday night.

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