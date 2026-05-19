Tucson Softball Powerhouses Salpointe and CDO Capture State Titles on Memorable Monday

TUCSON, Arizona — Southern Arizona high school softball fans had plenty to cheer about on Monday, May 18, as two Tucson programs brought home AIA state championships in dramatic fashion.

In the Class 4A state championship at Hillenbrand Stadium, top-seeded Salpointe Catholic edged No. 2 Mica Mountain 4-2 to claim the program’s latest title. The Lancers, a perennial powerhouse, continued their dominance in the classification with strong pitching and timely hitting in the decisive contest.

This victory adds to Salpointe’s storied softball legacy, which includes multiple consecutive titles in recent years. The Lancers showed resilience throughout the playoffs, including blowout wins earlier in the bracket.

Just hours earlier at Grand Canyon University, Canyon del Oro (CDO) captured the Class 5A state crown with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Mountain View (Marana). The Dorados rallied in a back-and-forth battle to secure their first state softball title since 2017 and the program’s 10th overall.

CDO entered the championship with momentum after a gritty 5-4 semifinal win over Chaparral. The close final against Mountain View — which was making its first appearance in a state title game — highlighted the competitiveness of the 5A division. Canyon del Oro finished the season strong, showcasing depth and clutch performance in the postseason.

Both title games featured Southern Arizona teams, underscoring the region’s strength in high school softball this season.