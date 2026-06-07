Tucson Saguaros sweep Pecos Bills 4-0 as fans pack Kino Stadium for meet and greet

TUCSON — The Tucson Saguaros swept their home opening series against the Pecos Bills 4-0, capping the run with a 13-10 win Saturday at Kino.

Before first pitch, the defending champs worked the concourse, signing baseballs, picture cards and hats for fans who lined up for a chance to meet their favorite players.

Some Saguaros even broke out dance moves, drawing laughs from the crowd before the game got underway.

Randy Huffman is a loyal supporter who can be counted on to be at Kino almost every night. He had a simple message for anyone on the fence about coming out.

"It's very entertaining, you know, if people who like baseball have never heard of this come and watch the games, they'll be coming back because these guys are playing really, really good baseball," Huffman said.

Diehard fans of all ages turned out for the night. One young fan summed up the appeal of the sport itself.

"The greatest game man ever made. If you watch one of their games, it proves it," the fan said.

