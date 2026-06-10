Tucson Saguaros open 2026 home schedule with series win and some fresh new faces to know

TUCSON — The defending Pecos League champion Tucson Saguaros opened their 2026 home schedule with a 3-1 series win, and two players are already standing out for the team.

For second baseman Angel Faras, a Tucson native and former Pueblo High School infielder, playing in front of his hometown crowd has been years in the making.

"Being local, it's pretty cool to represent," Faras said.

Faras described the experience as a full-circle moment, going from watching games as a kid at Kino to stepping onto the field as a pro.

Opening night jitters quickly gave way to big plays in front of friends and family.

"It's amazing just a great feeling to come out here, play for my friends and family," Faras said.

While Faras brings hometown pride from Tucson's Southside, utility player Sebastian Paz brings a different kind of energy.

The South Florida native is suiting up in his first year of professional baseball and says he has embraced everything Tucson has to offer.

"It's been wonderful… great teammates, great fans, great atmosphere. You work hard all your life and to have the opportunity here. I appreciate the coaches for believing in me," Paz said.

Paz has already recorded stolen bases and helped score a game-winning run in the series.

His goal for the season is straightforward: help the Saguaros win back-to-back championships.