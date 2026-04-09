Tucson Roadrunners officially extend arena lease through the 2027-2028 season amid relocation rumors

TUCSON — The Tucson Roadrunners have extended their arena lease to remain in Tucson through the 2027-2028 season.

Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman confirmed the extension as the franchise celebrates its 10th anniversary in Southern Arizona.

"It was exciting certainly as we've been working on this for several months now," Hoffman said. "Now that we're able to get it finalized, signed, make it public, get it out there to all of our fans, and this is being our 10th anniversary season, it's been fun to celebrate that with all of our fans throughout the course of the season."

The lease extension follows speculation that the team might relocate to Reno, where the team's owner, Alex Meruelo, has a casino. Two years ago when the Coyotes were moved to Utah, now the Utah Mammoth, fans showed up to games with signs urging the team to stay in Tucson.

When asked about the team's plans after the newly extended lease expires, Hoffman noted the organization is taking things one step at a time.

"There's not a whole lot to update on. I mean, we're kind of playing it day by day, and all we can do is really operate the franchise here as best we can, and fans have really come flocking to watch the Tucson Roadrunners over the course of our 10 years. And as long as we can continue that, we're happy to do that," Hoffman said.

Hoffman credited the local corporate base, partners and fans for supporting the team over the last decade.

"Their voices have been heard and it has been 100% proven that Tucson and Southern Arizona is a hockey market. Hockey is here to stay. Hockey will be here for a very, very long time," Hoffman said.

