Tucson instructor offers free women's self-defense class focused on confidence and awareness

TUCSON — Louis Maldonado has spent decades changing lives, one class at a time.

Women walk through his gym doors nervous, uncertain and sometimes scared. They leave stronger, sharper and ready. The physical training is the vehicle, but the destination is something far more powerful: the unshakeable confidence to face whatever the world throws at them.

Now, the longtime combatives instructor is bringing that mission to Tucson, offering a free women's combative class at Apex MMA on Aug. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

"It's not about fighting," Maldonado said. "It's about de-escalating them and trying to go that route first, and then if we have to go hands-on, over."

Maldonado trained for 50 years and spent decades running similar programs in California before relocating to Tucson. He said giving back to his new community felt like a natural next step.

"I give back to my community," Maldonado said. "I have the knowledge and the experience to do that."

Last year, he put roughly 200 women through six classes. He said the goal this time is to keep growing and to make sure every woman who walks through the door feels welcome, regardless of her fitness level or experience.

"You don't have to be fit. You don't have to be aggressive," Maldonado said. "You just have to just come in and try it."

The class focuses on situational awareness, trusting instincts and reacting under pressure before a situation escalates. Maldonado said he builds the curriculum around major motor skills, movements simple enough to execute even when adrenaline takes over and a person's heart rate triples.

"When your heart rate triples, it's hard to move," Maldonado said. "That's what we try to implement, put it in there and make your body do that."

He said he approaches the class less like a drill instructor and more like a mentor.

"I treat them like daughters," Maldonado said. "I just try to make them relax and enjoy it."

The women who train with him regularly say that approach makes all the difference.

Nettie Bryant, who has been training at the gym for about a year, said the class is about far more than physical skill.

"I think it's important for women to understand, first of all, you should know how to protect yourself just for you," Bryant said. "Now you add in all the other things that women are involved in, protect your children, protect your students, protect the families."

Bryant said the energy inside the gym is unlike anything she has experienced in traditional fitness settings.

"The empowerment that the women have, it's amazing," Bryant said.

Hyejin Lee, who has trained for about seven years, said the training sharpened something she did not expect: her instinct to fight back.

"I think it builds a lot of confidence when you know how to defend yourself in any situation," Lee said. "If you are in danger, we have that flight or fight reaction and I think that this brings out more of the fight reaction versus the flight."

Both women said the community that forms inside the gym is part of what keeps them coming back.

"We're just all each other's accountability buddies at the end of the day," Lee said. "It's just so nice to see familiar faces. We're suffering together, so it just feels good."

For Maldonado, watching that confidence build in real time is what drives him.

"If I could get one woman that saves herself, who's aware of situational awareness, de-escalation, whatever it might be, then I've done my job," Maldonado said.

He said the camaraderie that forms between women in the class is one of his favorite parts of the work.

"They know each other now, and they see each other in the world," Maldonado said. "They might be able to back each other up and bring that community together."

When asked what he hopes women take away from the class, his answer was simple.

"I hope it's confidence and be aware," Maldonado said. "That's it."

The free women's combative class is scheduled for Aug. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Apex MMA on N Oracle Rd in Tucson. To sign up, you can DM Louis Maldonado on Instagram at @maldonado_combatives_arizona, or simply just show up.