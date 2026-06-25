Tucson fans celebrate as Mexico completes perfect World Cup group stage

TUCSON — Mexico has made history.

For the first time ever, El Tri has won all three of its World Cup group-stage matches, capping the feat with a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic on Wednesday night.

Mateo Chávez and Julián Quiñones struck just six minutes apart early in the second half, sealing the win in front of a lively crowd at Estadio Azteca. Already assured the top spot in Group A, Mexico will now move on to the round of 32, hosting its next match Tuesday against an opponent still to be determined.

While the team celebrated in Mexico City, the energy in Tucson was just as electric at Zerai’s International Bar, the city’s self-proclaimed soccer hub.

Fans packed the bar inside and out, decked in jerseys and waving mini flags as they cheered every goal.

For many in the Tucson community, the tournament has been about more than the matches.

“This is the closest we’re going to get to world peace... the World Cup games…meeting people here, it’s the best,” said a Zerai's regular, who has attended nearly every day since the tournament kicked off.

Another fan, Trevor, said he discovered Zerai’s by searching for the best soccer spots in town and hasn’t missed a match since.

“I’ve been here seven days in a row… met Luca, we’ve bonded… met a lot of other great people, and really good food, really good beer. Come on down, ” Trevor said.

Zerai’s has become a gathering place for strangers to become friends, and for the Tucson soccer community to rally together.