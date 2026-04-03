Tucson community celebrates undefeated NCAA wrestling champion Sergio Vega at Sunnyside High School

TUCSON — Former Sunnyside High School wrestling star Sergio Vega returned to Tucson today to celebrate his historic NCAA championship win.

Vega, now wrestling for Oklahoma State, is the first undefeated true freshman since 1947 to win an NCAA championship. Competing at 141 pounds, one of the toughest weight classes, he defeated two-time defending champion Jesse Mendez to claim the national title.

The community gathered at the Sunnyside High School auditorium to welcome him back. Balloons lined the room as Vega's championship belt and trophy made their way through the crowd.

"I didn't really expect this many people to come, so it's awesome that I have all the support still coming back and stuff, so it's, it's really cool to see everyone here," Vega said.

Vega's father, local wrestling coach Danny Vega, became emotional while speaking about his son's journey.

Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva attended the celebration to present her first-ever congressional certificate of recognition, which was met with a standing ovation from the crowd.