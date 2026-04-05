Tommy Lloyd wins Naismith Coach of the Year

TUCSON — Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has been named the 2026 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year, capping off a historic season in which he guided the Wildcats to a program-record 36-3 mark and their first Final Four appearance since 2001.

Lloyd becomes the first coach in Arizona basketball history to win the prestigious award, presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The honor recognizes his outstanding leadership in transforming the Wildcats into one of the nation's elite programs during the 2025-26 season.

A Record-Breaking Campaign

Lloyd's Wildcats dominated from the opening tip, racing out to a school-record 23-0 start. They captured both the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles, finishing with a 16-2 conference record and earning the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament's West Region.

Arizona's march through March Madness included impressive victories en route to the Final Four, where the season ultimately ended in the national semifinals. The 36 wins set a new program benchmark, showcasing the depth and resilience of a roster featuring standout freshmen and veteran contributors.

This season's success also marked Lloyd's second major coaching accolade of the year. He previously earned the Sporting News National Coach of the Year award, along with Big 12 Coach of the Year honors.

Beating Out Elite Finalists

Lloyd edged out a strong field of finalists that included:



Fred Hoiberg (Nebraska)

Dusty May (Michigan)

Jon Scheyer (Duke)

The winner was selected by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s national voting academy, composed of media members, coaches, and conference commissioners.

Loyalty to Tucson Amid Speculation

Lloyd's award comes just days after he reaffirmed his commitment to the Arizona program by agreeing to a new five-year contract extension that will keep him in Tucson through 2031. The deal averages approximately $7.5 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball.

The extension followed reports of significant interest from North Carolina, but Lloyd chose to stay with the Wildcats, where he has built deep roots since taking over the program in 2021.

In a season filled with milestones, Lloyd's recognition as Naismith Coach of the Year stands as a crowning achievement — validating the sustained excellence he has brought to Arizona basketball and silencing any doubts about his future in the desert.

