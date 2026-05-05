Tommy Lloyd Enjoys First Sugar Skulls Game, Shares Updates on Arizona Basketball

TUCSON, Arizona — University of Arizona men’s basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd took in the fast-paced action of indoor football Friday night as the Tucson Sugar Skulls honored the Wildcat coaching staff during Star Wars Night at the Tucson Arena.

It was Lloyd’s first Sugar Skulls game, though he had previously attended an indoor football contest in Spokane. The Wildcats coach participated in the pregame coin toss as part of the evening’s recognition of the UA staff.

In a one-on-one interview at the game, Lloyd shared his impressions of the Indoor Football League and provided updates on his program following Arizona’s recent Final Four run.On the Sugar Skulls and IFL action:

“It’s definitely fast break football,” Lloyd said. “There is no punting. It’s an exciting game. There is no out of bounds. It’s kind of crazy to watch.”

Reflecting on the 2025-26 season:

Lloyd emphasized a forward-looking mindset for his team despite the program’s deep postseason success.

“We love what we did and we will try to do it again,” he said. “It was special but the message to my team is to stay normal. We want to do it again.”

On Koa Peat’s NBA Draft decision:

Freshman standout Koa Peat, who earned Third Team All-Big 12 honors, has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft but retains the option to return. Lloyd said the program is supporting the 6'8" forward through the process.

“We’re giving Koa as much space as he needs to make the best decision for himself,” Lloyd said. “He has first right of refusal on that spot at Arizona.”

Roster outlook:

Lloyd expressed strong optimism about the returning core and incoming talent as Arizona prepares for the 2026-27 season in the Big 12.

“I love where we are at,” he said. “I feel great about the guys that are returning. I’m excited about the new guys we have coming on. Hopefully, we’ll be able to add a new piece or two down the stretch here.”

