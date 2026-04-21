The Fifita brothers live out their lifelong dream playing football together at the University of Arizona

TUCSON — For Noah and Dash Fifita, the ultimate family dream has officially become a reality on the football field.

After years of hoping to team up, the brothers are finally wearing the same colors at the University of Arizona.

Noah Fifita is the seasoned veteran. As the program's all-time career passing touchdown leader, he has his sights set on a Big 12 title. On the flip side, Dash Fifita is a freshman linebacker who is just starting to navigate the wild ride of college life.

"We prayed about it. We talked about it growing up. We dreamed about it, but, um, we never thought it could be a reality," Noah Fifita said.

"I love having him around," Noah said. "It's been amazing. I've spent probably every hour of every day with him the last 3 months, it's everything I could have dreamed of. It's been great."

"Just to live this lifelong dream we've had to live by ourselves," Dash Fifita added with a smile.

The road to Tucson started years ago in their childhood backyard and at church. It also took some serious dedication from their parents, who pulled off incredible scheduling gymnastics to support both sons.

"They would go to Dash's game Friday nights and then they would fly, uh, drive up Friday night right after the game or fly to the away games to catch us Saturday morning," Noah said.

Their bond goes way beyond the gridiron, featuring shared Sunday dinners, community service, and bi-weekly golf outings; a sport they cheerfully admit they haven't gotten any better at.

Of course, living together brings out a classic sibling dynamic, especially when it comes to household chores.

"That's my trash guy, so he gets to take out all the trash every day," Noah Fifita said.

"As for the trash guy, that's a little bit of a little brother aspect, so big bro tell you to do something, you gotta do it," Dash Fifita said.

Despite all the laughs and lighthearted moments off the field, their focus on the turf is all business. Noah credits Coach Brennan for building an incredible environment and has massive ambitions for his final season at Arizona.

"What we have is special. What Coach Brennan's been able to build is special, and my legacy? I want the legacy to be a Big 12 championship and a Rose Bowl," Noah Fifita said.