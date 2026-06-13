Sunnyside's Alezandra Robles Joins Iowa State’s Historic First Women’s Wrestling Team

TUCSON, Arizona — Alezandra Robles, a decorated senior wrestler from Sunnyside High School, has signed with Iowa State University to become part of the Cyclones’ inaugural women’s wrestling program, set to begin competition in the 2027-28 season.

Robles capped her high school career with strong performances, including a state title match appearance and consistent excellence in Arizona’s competitive girls’ wrestling scene. Her commitment marks another milestone for the growing sport in the state and for Sunnyside’s proud wrestling tradition.

The move carries special family significance. Alezandra’s brother Sebastian Robles, also a Sunnyside alum and two-time Arizona state champion, wrestled for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. Despite competing for in-state rivals, the siblings have expressed strong mutual support.

“I’m honored to continue my academic and wrestling career at Iowa State University as part of the first women’s wrestling team in school history,” Robles said in a statement following her signing.

Iowa State head coach Alli St. John and her staff see Robles as a key early addition to a program built from the ground up. Her arrival alongside other recruits signals Iowa State’s ambition to compete at a high level in the emerging NCAA women’s wrestling landscape.

For Robles, the journey from Tucson to Ames represents both a new chapter and a continuation of the Robles family’s wrestling legacy — one defined by hard work, sibling encouragement, and breaking new ground.

