Sugar Skulls look to clinch playoff berth Sunday against Northern Arizona Wranglers

TUCSON — The Tucson Sugar Skulls are back home this weekend with their playoff hopes still hanging in the balance after falling 41–25 to the Arizona Rattlers in a rivalry showdown in Glendale.

Coming off that tough loss, and what coaches and players say was the loudest environment they've ever been a part of, the Sugar Skulls are back at Kino Sports Complex, practicing and looking to defend their spot in the playoffs.

Saturday's loss in Glendale tested Tucson in ways they hadn't seen all season, especially with the noise inside Desert Diamond Arena.

Head Coach Rayshaun Kizer said the atmosphere caught the team off guard.

"We were not prepared for the crowd noise...probably one of the loudest atmospheres I've been in as a player and a coach," Kizer said.

The Skulls led as late as the third quarter before communication breakdowns, turnovers, and a knee injury to quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson helped swing the game in Arizona's favor.

The Sugar Skulls say they're already using that experience as preparation in case they see the Rattlers again in the playoffs, with veteran and MVP quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson leading the way.

"Just this week we keyed in on focus, you know, playing the speakers in practice, just trying to keep it loud just in case we have to go back there and revisit that game in the playoffs," Johnson said.

Tucson can officially clinch a playoff berth with a win Sunday against the Northern Arizona Wranglers, or a San Antonio loss.

Kizer says the mission is simple — win and leave no doubt.

"We control our own destiny. If we take this one game at a time and win out, we get into the playoffs," Kizer said.

The Skulls kickoff against the Wranglers at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Tucson Arena.