Sugar Skulls Dance Team Raises the Bar with Professional Rebrand and New Routines

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Sugar Skulls Dance Team is stepping onto the field with fresh routines, sharper skills, and a more professional identity as it supports the city’s indoor football team this season.

“We do new routines every single week,” said dancer Kenzie. “They are hard. They are challenging.”

The team, long known as the Tucson Sugar Dolls for the franchise’s first six years, underwent a rebrand this past off-season under new team president Edmund Marquez. The goal was to elevate the dance squad to match the intensity and professionalism of the football team on the field.

Kristi Lopez, the group’s longtime director and choreographer, said the new Sugar Skulls Dance Team name reflects a higher standard. “The Sugar Skulls Dance Team, I do believe, is more professional because it is modeled after these NFL teams,” Lopez stated.

Isobel, the team captain, added: “We’re really stepping up, reflecting how NFL cheerleaders are, so I was really looking forward to that rebrand.”

Lopez brings impressive credentials to the role. She previously choreographed the Walden Grove High School PAC Dance Team to national recognition, creating viral sensation routines with Harry Potter and Wizard of Oz themes. The team even appeared on America’s Got Talent. Kenzie praised her leadership, saying, “She’s accomplished more than I could even imagine.”

The rebrand has brought tangible improvements. Dancers are now paid better, better resourced, and enjoy their first consistent practice space at the Jewish Community Center. Lopez noted, “Today the girls and myself feel very valued as a group.

”The squad performs three new routines at every home game, requiring strong coordination and collaboration. Many members bring serious dance backgrounds: Kenzie holds a master’s degree in dance from the University of Arizona, while Isobel is a former University of Arizona Pom Line member who teaches elementary school art during the day before running nighttime practices.

This season’s team is the most technically skilled Lopez has directed in her six years with the organization. “This is the best team, technically, that I’ve had ever,” she said.Auditions were competitive. Kenzie recalled the emotional moment when some returning dancers didn’t make the cut: “Which was heartbreaking. We were in the back crying. But we had to refocus and lock in.”

Two weeks ago, the rebranded team made its debut at the Sugar Skulls’ home opener. Isobel described the thrilling entrance: “The second we walked on the field, we walked through this big tunnel that was glowing. It was super cool. We huddled up underneath and got glowing pom poms which was really fun. And just coming up between the fire that was going up was really cool.”

The elevated energy has not gone unnoticed. “The crowds are bigger,” Kenzie said. “You want to look your best and give your best as the overall energy and talent has made this team insane.”

Isobel highlighted the team’s dedication: “This team is so hard-working. They are so prepared every day. They work their butts off and they just want to be there and perform for their Tucson community.”

With weekly fresh routines and a clear focus on professionalism, the Sugar Skulls Dance Team is bringing new excitement to game days at the Tucson Convention Center — proving that dance plays a vital supporting role in energizing players and fans alike.

