Southside community honors Sunnyside wrestling legend Coach Don Klostreich

TUCSON — More than 300 people gathered Saturday at the Tucson Convention Center to celebrate the life and legacy of Sunnyside High School wrestling coach Don Klostreich, affectionately known as "Coach K."

Former players, coaches, and community members filled the Grand Ballroom, where signs and posters honoring Klostreich lined the room, images from his decades on the mat alongside moments with his athletes. Championship banners from Sunnyside and Desert View High Schools were displayed as guests mingled, hugged, and shared memories.

The event, hosted by the Jet Sports Foundation, honored Klostreich's impact both on and off the mat. He individually coached 39 state champions, won nine team titles, and brought home Sunnyside's first-ever 5A state championship in 1979.

Klostreich passed away on April 22, 2026.

"He's the one that laid the foundation for Sunnyside Wrestling at Sunnyside High School, but also the entire Sunnyside Unified School District's athletic department," Bobby Rodriguez, owner of the Jet Sports Foundation, said. "He changed a lot of lives, not just men, but girls and boys from athletics at Sunnyside, who went on to do great things in life."

Beyond his wins, Klostreich was a mentor whose influence carried far beyond the mat. His athletes went on to become coaches, leaders, and champions across Arizona and the nation.

Klostreich was inducted into the Arizona Coaches Association Hall of Fame, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, and was named Arizona Wrestling Coach of the 20th Century by the Arizona Interscholastic Athletic Association.

The celebration also honored all past state championship and runner-up teams from Sunnyside and Desert View High Schools.

Tucson City Council Member Selina Barajas, herself the daughter of a Southside championship coach, attended and spoke at the event.

"Athletics have always been a powerful force on Tucson's southside, bringing together families, neighbors, mentors and generations of young people" Barajas said. "This Celebration of Life reminds us that sports are about more than competition - they create community, build confidence, and provide mentorship and opportunities for our youth to thrive."

The night closed with stories, laughter, and applause: a final salute to a coach whose influence continues to shape lives.