Salpointe star libero Reagan Burgle commits to University of Arizona volleyball

TUCSON — Reagan Burgle has dreamed of wearing a Wildcat jersey her entire life.

Now, it's official.

The Salpointe Catholic High School libero and state champion committed to the University of Arizona volleyball program, becoming the first Salpointe player in more than 20 years to commit to Arizona indoor volleyball.

She will join the program in the fall of 2028, and it is a homecoming in more ways than one.

"I'll be a fourth-generation Arizona Wildcat," Burgle said.

Her father, grandfather and great-grandfather all attended the University of Arizona. Growing up, Burgle attended Arizona home games and spent years training in the Wildcats' gym long before she was ever a recruit, a journey that started when she was just 5 years old.

"I came in the gym and did some camps… slowly got pretty good at it and it became like my job, basically," Burgle said.

Her older sister played first, and their mother signed them up together to avoid two separate trips. Burgle ended up playing two age groups up, competing against older kids from the start.

The extra challenge paid off.

Her recruiting process began roughly three years ago, when she was in eighth grade: sending emails before tournaments, cutting film and refining her highlight reels. It was a grind, but one she was willing to put in.

When recruiting calls opened on June 15th, Arizona was among the programs that reached out. Burgle did not need long to make up her mind.

"The phone call, I was like, 'Please just offer, please just offer.' I was like, 'If you offer me, I'll go,'" Burgle said.

Having grown up in the gym, an official campus visit was not necessary. The decision was easy.

A major part of that was the chance to play under head coach Rita Stubbs, who has watched Burgle develop since she was a child attending camps at the Arizona program.

"Finally being able to play underneath her is like a dream come true," Burgle said.

Staying close to home sealed it. With her family just down the road, Burgle said being a hometown Wildcat means everything.

On the court, Burgle helped Salpointe win a state championship last season as a sophomore. With most of that team's 12 seniors now graduated, she is preparing to step into a leadership role heading into her junior year, and she is embracing it.

With two years remaining before she arrives on campus, her focus is locked in on what comes next.

"Anything to get ready for the Big 12. It's a tough conference, so I'm excited for it," Burgle said.

She is one of three current commits in Arizona's 2028 recruiting class so far.