Salpointe Catholic retires jersey number 14 to honor beloved coach Kelly Pierce's legacy

TUCSON — A beloved coach's legacy will live on forever at Salpointe Catholic High School after the retirement of her jersey number in an emotional ceremony at Ed Doherty Stadium.

Kelly Pierce's number 14 was officially retired during a ceremony that brought together family, friends, former teammates and alumni to honor the coach who made an indelible mark on the program.

The ceremony follows the sudden passing of Pierce last summer, leaving behind a community that considered her family.

In the center of the field, Pierce's family stood together with her framed number 14 displayed in front of them.

The number will never be worn again by another Lance.

"I'm feeling very emotional and overwhelmed...My whole family is here. We're just so proud of Kelly. She wanted girls to enjoy sports, to have fun, and to learn the game. She really deserved this," said Donna Nagore Pierce, Kelly's mother.

Pierce's impact extended far beyond wins and losses.

She created a family atmosphere that touched every player who came through the program.

"She never had a daughter but every year I'd tell her, you have 20 daughters again. These girls have been very special to her," Donna Pierce said.

The ceremony also highlighted Pierce's commitment to advancing women's sports, with attendees wearing warm-up shirts in honor of her and the players in their iconic "equality shirts.

The jersey retirement wasn't just about preserving a number.

It was about ensuring that Pierce's love for the team and her dedication to empowering young women through sports will never be forgotten.

Pierce's legacy as both a student-athlete and championship coach at Salpointe will now be permanently honored at the stadium where she made her mark.