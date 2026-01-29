TUSD monitoring high volume of staff absences Friday

Gabriel Trujillo, superintendent for Tucson Unified School District, sent a letter to families Thursday, saying the district is monitoring a high volume of staff absences on Friday, Jan. 30.

While he didn't mention the reason, the announcement coincides with the ICE Out! day of action, a nationwide protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in communities across the country.

Trujillo said the district is sending out the letter so families can be prepared in case their child's school has to close for the day.

"Our primary goal is to keep schools open and to provide a consistent, safe learning environment for our students," the letter said. "However, if we determine that we cannot meet the necessary supervision ratios to ensure student safety, we may be forced to cancel classes."

The letter said preschool and before/after-school programs may also be affected. It said food services will remain available at school sites regardless of the decision.