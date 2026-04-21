Report: Former Arizona Wildcat Side Gueye transfers to Santa Clara

TUCSON, Arizona — Former Arizona Wildcat Sidi Gueye has reportedly transferred to Santa Clara, according to DraftExpress.

Gueye, who is originally from the Senegal, averaged just 3.4 minutes in 26 games this past season, scoring 1.3 points per contest.

Most of his playing time came at the end of big Wildcats wins. He scored five points in a 101-76 win over Kansas State. He had four points, two blocks, and a rebound in the first round tournament win over LIU.

This was first reported by Jonathan Givony by DraftExpress.