Pressure and pride: Wildcats chase NFL dreams at Arizona’s Pro Day

TUCSON — It wasn’t gameday in Tucson, but the pressure was still very real.

Under sunny Arizona skies, the Wildcats stepped onto the field with their NFL futures at stake.

Arizona Football’s annual Pro Day brought 28 scouts from across the league to watch, time and measure every move. For those hoping to make the jump to the next level, this was the moment to put everything on display.

For defensive back Genesis Smith, the day felt both familiar and weighty.

“Don't want to put too much pressure out of it, but yeah, definitely some home field advantage," the junior said.

His focus was on the 40-yard dash, shooting for the 4.4-second range and hitting it.

The lead-up to this moment had been unlike anything he’d experienced in his football career.

“These past couple of months, it was different. You got to turn into kind of a track athlete with the combine," Smith said.

That shift took him from the playbook to the stopwatch, trading pads for precision training until the big day arrived.

The morning started with official measurements: height, weight, and wingspan, before moving into the weight room for bench press and vertical jump testing.

Out on the turf, players lined up for the 40-yard dash, broad jump and 3-cone drill, their speed and agility under the most unforgiving scrutiny.

Finally, individual position workouts inside the Davis Sports Center gave each Wildcat the chance to show football instincts and skill at NFL pace.

For senior defensive back Dalton Johnson, the excitement wasn’t just about personal performance.

“You know, it's just so fulfilling and so rewarding when you see all your buddies and your guys have been putting in work for 3 months and, you know, see it pay off,” he said, smiling as he talked about the camaraderie of preparing alongside teammates.

That camaraderie has been tested in tough decisions. Stukes, cornerback Treydan Smith, and safety Dalton Johnson made headlines in December when they opted out of the Holiday Bowl to protect their health and future.

Treydan Stukes explained it simply: “I played a lot of football here… my loved ones and people that I trust… advised that you don't take that risk… it was somewhat of a business decision.”

Smith revealed that he had battled a fractured foot all year, making rehab and training for Pro Day his priority.

Yet the decision didn’t change how deeply they feel about Arizona.

“It was great, met a lot of people, love the fans, love the atmosphere. It was a blessing for sure,” Smith said.

And the next step comes quickly. Draft Day is April 23rd in Pittsburgh, when they’ll wait for the ultimate call: one that could turn years of pressure and preparation into an NFL roster spot.

