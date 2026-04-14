Pickleball Players at Udall Park Push Back Against Proposed Fees: “No Pay to Play”

TUCSON, Arizona — The familiar pop of pickleball paddles at Morris K. Udall Park was mixed with chants of protest this week as regular players voiced strong opposition to a new fee proposal from Tucson Parks and Recreation.

For the last five years, the public pickleball courts at Udall Park have been completely free and open to all. Now, the city is proposing to turn the popular courts into a “managed location” and charge $3.50 per court for 90 minutes of play, starting July 1, 2026.

Parks and Recreation Director Lara Hamwey said the change is aimed at generating revenue for long-term maintenance and improvements.“So that fees can be collected and also we’re starting to generate some revenue that long-term can be invested back into the amenity,” Hamwey explained.

But many longtime players say the fee is unnecessary and could damage the unique community they’ve built.“It’s a community. It’s a family,” said Leonard Finkel, who plays at Udall every day. “As you can see, there is always people to play. That doesn’t happen in any other place in Tucson.”Finkel and others highlighted the diverse, welcoming atmosphere at the courts.

“This is probably the only place in America you can have MAGA Trumpers and Trump haters and not only be friendly — we love each other,” he added.Community Investment and AlternativesPlayers have organized through the nonprofit Tucson Area Pickleball (TAP), a 501(c)(4) group led by Megan Hughes.

Hughes said TAP has already invested $60,000 into Udall Park, including shade structures (canopies), benches, nets, water stations and other improvements.

“I really believe in the mission that there should be a fun community to play pickleball for free in Tucson,” Hughes said. “The people here are very upset. They feel like this is going to ruin the community that they built — and rightly so.”

She warned that introducing fees could lead to gates, reduced access, and the loss of the casual, inclusive vibe.“If they start charging, they’ll have to put a gate around it. People will have to go to other places to play. You won’t have that sense of community and family.”

Paul Cunningham, Tucson City Councilmember for Ward 2, is not just listening to constituents — he’s one of the players himself. Cunningham said the players have been “very respectful” in reaching out to his office. He expressed opposition to the flat $3.50 fee and suggested a better path forward.

“I think we can still get the cost recovery that we need if we partner with TAP and come up with a formula that promotes the open play and limits the cost to players as much as possible,” Cunningham said.

He emphasized that the proposal does not have to be “all or nothing” when it goes before the Mayor and Council.

The city is holding several public input meetings on the broader Parks and Recreation fee changes, with a dedicated session at the Udall Recreation Center on Thursday, April 16, 2026, from 5:30–7 p.m.The final vote is scheduled for June 9, 2026.

When asked what message she has for the city, Hughes replied: “TAP is saying work with us and maybe we can do that instead, and we won’t have to charge a daily fee.”

As the debate continues, regular players at Udall hope the city will recognize the value of keeping one of Tucson’s most vibrant, inclusive pickleball communities free and open.

