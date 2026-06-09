One-on-one with Arizona Football's Tre Smith at the Tucson Sugar Skulls game

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Tre Smith, alongside wide receiver Tre Spivey, served as an honorary co-captain for the Tucson Sugar Skulls during their 48-22 win over New Mexico at Tucson Arena.

The recognition celebrated local talent and strengthened ties between University of Arizona athletics and the Tucson community.

Smith, a Mesa, Arizona native and Red Mountain High School product, embodies the “520” pride. The 6-foot-5, 262-pound edge defender transferred to Arizona from San Jose State and has become a veteran anchor for the Wildcats’ defensive line.

A resilient leader entering his sixth Year, Smith’s journey to 2026 has been marked by perseverance. In 2025, he started all 12 games and led the team with strong production (including tackles for loss and sacks) before a shoulder injury required season-ending surgery. Rather than ending his college career, Smith returned for an additional year of eligibility, earning a spot on the prestigious 2026 Lott IMPACT Award preseason watchlist.

Nicknamed “Mr. Redline” for his high-motor, relentless style, Smith sets the tone for Arizona’s defensive front under head coach Brent Brennan. As a sixth-year player, he brings experience, physicality, and leadership to a unit looking to improve in the Big 12 Conference. He has started games, delivered impactful plays, and helped mentor younger linemen.

The honorary captain role with the Sugar Skulls highlights Smith’s local roots and the growing partnership between UA football and Tucson’s indoor football team. Events like this allow players to engage with fans in the community they represent.

As he approaches his final season in Tucson, Smith is focused on making the most of his opportunity. After dealing with the disappointment of the 2025 injury, he has expressed determination to contribute at a high level and help Arizona compete. His presence provides stability and veteran savvy to the defensive line as the Wildcats prepare for the upcoming 2026 campaign.

