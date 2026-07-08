New Tucson Dragway Director Aims to Channel Passion for Speed into Safe, Legal Racing

TUCSON, Arizona — The screech of tires on pavement is a sound synonymous with car racing — and one that Tucson Dragway’s new Race Director Jim Black wants more people to experience, legally and safely.

Black, who still owns his very first car, a 1963 Chevy Nova SS, brings a lifelong enthusiasm for motorsports to his role at the historic dragway. Originally from Kansas City, he is well-versed in Tucson’s rich drag racing heritage, which dates back to the 1950s.

“Facilities like this bring people from different areas that normally wouldn’t come here,” Black said.The Tucson Dragway hosts a variety of major motorsports and automotive festival events throughout the year, serving as a hub for enthusiasts. Black sees it as more than just a racetrack — it’s a modern gathering spot.“What this is is a great place to meet friends,” he explained.

“Obviously we don’t have drive-ins anymore, so this is basically your new drive-in theater.”

While drag racing is inherently competitive — pitting drivers side by side with a clear winner and loser — Black views the dragway itself as a win-win for the community. He hopes to steer car enthusiasts away from illegal activities and toward the track.

Tucson has long struggled with documented problems involving illegal street racing and takeovers. Black wants to offer a constructive alternative.

“How can we promote the things on the street going to facilities like this?” he asked.

For a fee, drivers can race legally at the dragway. Black is particularly focused on providing a safe environment for younger enthusiasts.“Giving an opportunity for young kids that come here, not be harassed, have a safe place to take their car down the track makes a huge difference,” he said.

On nights when the track isn’t reserved for professional events, Black is encouraging those who share his passion to come out and race legally.“It’s getting people excited to build something again,” he said. “Take your car. Hot-rod it out — and bring it down the track.”

By offering a controlled, welcoming venue for speed and automotive creativity, Tucson Dragway hopes to preserve and celebrate the region’s racing culture while promoting safety and community.