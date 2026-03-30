New era of Tucson Sugar Skulls football and fans are loving it

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League (IFL) have new local owners ready to enhance the game day experience and bring a contending champion to the field.

Tucson businessman Edmund Marquez is now the president and majority owner of the Sugar Skulls. He calls the investment a love letter to Tucson.

"So myself and12 other CEOs bought the team and invested in the team to make sure it stayed here in Tucson, and we want to bring a championship to Tucson. I got the best backdrop in sports right here," Marquez said.

The home opener Sunday night against the defending IFL champions, Vegas Knight Hawks, showed fans at the Boneyard what they can expect every home game — a big party atmosphere.

"There's pyrotechnics, the same one for U of A basketball. We have a great tunnel that's flashing red with a great, it's so much hype at the very beginning of the game. Please come early," Marquez said.

Marquez said the plan is to bring a high-quality product and experience to the fans.

"We've invested in every nook and cranny that we can touch, from new helmets to new digital assets to new banners to new merchandise to new players to new coaches, anything and everything we can to elevate this team to the highest level. We are bringing it for Tucson," Marquez said.

Fans like Stacy and Curt Skaggs who have been coming to games for four years are already noticing the improvements and a new level of engagement.

"That’s new. All new. That whole tunnel, the fire, everything is new," Stacy Skaggs said. "Normally what that side looks like is what it looks like. So the side we’re on is packed. The advertisement leading up to these games. So it’s been exciting," Stacy Skaggs said.

Gary Bartel discovered the team last year and became a season ticket holder.

"I love the fast-paced action of the game, you know the food at the concessions is great and I just love the atmosphere," Bartel said.

As far as being excited for new ownership, he says it's too early too tell how things are going to go.

"I mean I like the organization, I love the new offices and the people that I've talked to so far really seem to be into it. So you know, I think it's a good thing," Bartel said.

The quarterback for the Vegas Knight Hawks is former Arizona Wildcat Jayden de Laura.

De Laura threw five touchdowns to knock off the Sugar Skulls 64-43. Despite the loss, fans are backing their team.

"First game of the year, can’t expect too much," Curt Skaggs said.

Edmund says the vision for the future is to win championships in a packed arena.

"We want to do this at the highest level. We're excited," Marquez said.

RELATED COVERAGE: THE HUDDLE: Tucson Sugar Skulls usher in a new local ownership group

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Vanessa Gongora is KGUN 9's Westside reporter.. Vanessa fell in love with storytelling by growing up in sports. She was fascinated by how sports reporters go beyond the x's & o's to tell players' stories, and how sports bring people together, inspiring Vanessa to provide the same impact as a journalist. Share your story ideas and important issues with Vanessa by emailing vanessa.gongora@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

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