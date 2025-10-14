Tucson Sugar Skulls usher in a new local ownership group

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Sugar Skulls, a member of the Indoor Football League (IFL) since 2019, are entering a new chapter with a group of local investors taking ownership of the franchise.

The acquisition, led by Tucson businessman Edmund Marquez and attorney Ali Farhang, was finalized on Monday, October 13, 2025, following approval from the IFL last week. They say the move is part of a commitment to keep the team rooted in the Tucson community while aiming to elevate the fan experience and build a championship contender. Marquez, who will hold a 25% stake in the franchise and serve as its president, expressed enthusiasm for the team’s future.

“The Tucson Sugar Skulls will be locally owned, and I am excited to be part of this incredible team,” Marquez said. “Kevin and Cathy Guy founded the Sugar Skulls and created a strong structure for the franchise. We are purchasing this team to provide a localized experience and make Tucson proud as we build a championship team for our community.”

Farhang, a well-known Tucson attorney and co-founder of the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, has been involved with the Sugar Skulls since their inception as a minority owner and general counsel. He will now increase his stake to 20%. The remaining ownership is split among minority investors, including Kevin and Cathy Guy, each holding a 5% share. The Guys, who founded the franchise in 2018, have been instrumental in establishing the team’s presence in Tucson, with their first game played at Tucson Arena in the summer of 2019. The Sugar Skulls have completed six seasons in the IFL, with the 2020 season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ownership transition brings immediate changes to the Sugar Skulls’ operations. The team’s offices will relocate from the Kino Sports Complex at 2500 E. Ajo Way to a new location at 2719 N. Campbell Ave., a building owned by Marquez. The organization anticipates employing a staff of 15 to support its operations.

Marquez outlined ambitious plans to enhance the fan experience and elevate the team’s performance.

“We will continue to invest in the team and the game experience,” he said. “We will bring in high-performing coaches and players, improve the food and beverage offerings, and fill the stands with more fun and excitement in the arena.”

