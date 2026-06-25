Murrieta Park Shines on Little League All-Star Opening Night After Major Renovation

TUCSON, Arizona — On a warm evening at Murrieta Park, the crack of bats and cheers of families filled the air as the West Side landmark hosted opening night of Little League All-Star District Play.

The fields looked pristine, a far cry from the worn-out conditions that had plagued the complex for years.League President Kailee Anaya, whose family has deep roots in the league — her aunt once served as president — reflected on the transformation.

“The fields from before were barely playable,” Anaya said. “It feels great. It feels exciting. It feels well deserved. These kids deserved the renovations for quite some time.”

A $14 million overhaul, funded through a combination of local bond money, state, and federal dollars, has revitalized the four-field baseball and softball complex. The project added a new splash pad and improved walking paths, giving the park a modern upgrade while preserving its role as a community gathering spot.

Former player turned coach Boone Harper knows the old park all too well.

“I don’t think this park was ever renovated since it opened,” Harper said. “Oh, it was needed big time.”

Harper, who now coaches at the park, noted the visible impact on the players.“I think it gives the league a lot of pride. You can see it in the players. They were so happy. The pride, I think, is astronomical for them,” he said.

Anaya echoed that sentiment, highlighting the tight-knit nature of the community.

“Our community is very tight. They take a lot of pride in their park,” she said. “I mean, it’s home.”

The renovated Murrieta Park now stands as a renewed staple of the West Side, providing young athletes with facilities worthy of their dedication and giving families a place to create lasting memories.

