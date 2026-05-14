Matthew Greenfield: Arizona's most winning intramural athlete of all time

TUCSON — Matthew Greenfield has played 405 intramural games at the University of Arizona, winning 339 of them.

He has competed across a wide range of sports from basketball, football, softball, soccer and even cornhole, and has done all of it while completing a master's degree in biomedical engineering.

The numbers are staggering by any measure.

Greenfield has competed in 28 different intramural sports over the course of his time at Arizona, winning close to 50 championships.

For Greenfield, the motivation is straightforward.

"I just love competing… it's kind of like an escape from school," Greenfield said.

That escape has demanded an extraordinary commitment of time. On many nights, Greenfield does not play one game, he plays several. The schedule can stretch across an entire evening, with games lined up hour after hour.

"There are days where I'll have a game at 6… then 7… 8… 9… 10… and I just change after each one," Greenfield said.

Fitting that kind of schedule around a graduate program in biomedical engineering is no small feat. But for Greenfield, the two have coexisted — the demands of the classroom and the pull of competition running side by side throughout his time at Arizona.

The competition has also come with physical consequences.

Intramural sports may not draw ESPN cameras, but the intensity on the court and field is real. Greenfield learned that firsthand when he suffered a serious leg injury mid-season — and chose to keep playing anyway.

"I probably had a minor break in my fibula… kept playing… and fully displaced it. I played in the semifinals, the championship, and even soccer the next day. Wouldn't trade it for the world," Greenfield said.

The decision to play through a displaced fibula fracture speaks to something central to how Greenfield approaches competition. Sitting out, even when injured, was not a consideration.

Now, the record he has built over years of late-night games and back-to-back matchups faces its most credible threat.

The athlete currently sitting in second place on Arizona's all-time intramural wins list is his brother, Jeffrey Greenfield.

Jeff is enrolled in medical school at the University of Arizona, and with at least another year remaining in the program, he has time on his side. The gap between the brothers currently stands at six wins.

"We both hate to lose… I'm six wins behind. And yeah… we'll see," Jeff Greenfield said.

Six wins is a slim margin for someone who shares his brother's competitive drive.

Which only means one thing: Matthew's record may not stand for long.