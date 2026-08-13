Marana Tigers rally around star receiver Sean Roebuck Jr. after serious car accident

MARANA — Marana High School football star Sean Roebuck Jr. is recovering after a serious automobile accident that will likely keep him out of the 2026 season.

While preseason typically centers on depth charts, conditioning and Week One preparation, the Marana Tigers are focused on something far more important: rallying around one of their own.

Head Coach Phillip Steward said he visited Roebuck and spoke with his family.

"Went to see him last night and so talked with his parents. He's gonna make a full recovery, but you know, it's gonna be some time," Steward said.

Players have spent the last several days flooding Roebuck's phone with messages, visiting the hospital and surrounding the Roebuck family with support.

"The Marana community… they have been there. I mean tubs and tubs of snacks… just the outreach," Steward said.

For a senior class that has grown up together since middle school, Steward said the weight of the moment is real.

"This group is really, really close… and I think that really hit home for them," Steward said.

Senior captains approached Steward Tuesday morning wanting to do something special this season in Roebuck's honor.

Inside the program, a simple message has already taken hold: What would Sean do?

"If Sean was out here… he wants to be in there all the time… 'Hey, I'll fill in, coach, I'll play it,'" Steward said.

Steward describes Roebuck as the "energizer bunny" of the team — always competing, always willing to step up wherever he was needed.

That same energy and toughness gives everyone in the program confidence Roebuck will fight through his recovery.

"Knowing Sean, he'll be out here next week… that's probably gonna be his hardest challenge, is staying away so he can recover," Steward said.

His senior year was taken away from him, Steward said, but the team is ready to carry him through it.

"His senior year was taken away from him… and so he gonna have to lean on us," Steward said.

Now, every practice, every rep and every game carries a little more meaning for the Tigers — a team determined to show up for Roebuck the same way he has always shown up for them.