SportsLocal Sports

Love and No. 20 Arizona visit BYU Tuesday

Jason Barr and Pat Parris talk Arizona Basketball at 3 p.m. on The Huddle
Highlights as Caleb Love scores 27 points in Saturday's rivalry game at Arizona State. The Wildcats came out victorious, 81-72, after a game that was largely neck-and-neck.
No. 20 Arizona visits BYU after Caleb Love scored 27 points in Arizona's 81-72 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

WATCH LIVE at 3 p.m: Jason Barr and Pat Parris debrief on Saturday's win over ASU, and look ahead to tonight's game on The Huddle:

The Cougars are 11-1 on their home court. BYU scores 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 9-2 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona is the leader in the Big 12 scoring 14.8 fast break points per game.

BYU scores 81.0 points, 11.7 more per game than the 69.3 Arizona gives up. Arizona scores 15.1 more points per game (82.8) than BYU allows to opponents (67.7).

The Cougars and Wildcats meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

BYU's Richie Saunders is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 9.7 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Love is shooting 39.2% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

