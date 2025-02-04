Arizona Football release 2025 schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In its second season in the Big 10, Arizona Football released its 2025 schedule Tuesday.

The season is set to start with a home opener against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, Aug. 30.

The home opener won't be their only home game in the early portion of the schedule, as the first five of six games will be played at home in Arizona Stadium.

Mark your calendars 📅 The 2025 Football Schedule is here! pic.twitter.com/ROuYAEUIaB — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 4, 2025

Arizona will host Weber State and Kansas State to round out non-conference play. The Kansas State games where scheduled before the Big 10 realignment.

The Wildcats will head to Iowa State for a duel with the Cyclones for their first road match-up of the season.

Oklahoma State and BYU at home starts conference play for Arizona.

A road trip to visit Colorado and Houston, with a bye week inbetween, follows that.

A matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks at home will follow.

The team will head to Cincinnatti then play Baylor at home.

To finish the regular season the Wildcats will head to Tempe to play the Sun Devils either the Friday or Saturday after Thanksgiving.

