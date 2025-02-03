Arizona ranked once again, Big 12 honors for Caleb Love after Wildcat win in Tempe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcat men are on a hot streak, taking 11 of their last 12 games, including a big win over Iowa State last week, and a rivalry victory in Tempe Saturday.

The team moves back into the AP Top 25 for the first time since falling out of the rankings entirely in late November 2024. The team moves into the No. 20 slot this week.

Caleb Love has also earned conference honors Monday, with the Big 12 naming Love Men's Basketball Player of the Week. Love scored 27 against the Sun Devils Saturday, in a high-scoring performance to follow up his buzzer-beating shot from beyond half court that sent the Iowa State game into overtime last week.

