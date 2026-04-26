Las Vegas Raiders select second Wildcat of 2026 NFL Draft, taking Dalton Johnson in fifth round

The Las Vegas Raiders selected another University of Arizona defensive back, taking safety Dalton Johnson in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Johnson was taken with the 150th overall pick.

He joins collegiate teammate and fellow safety Treydan Stukes, who was selected by Las Vegas in the second round on Friday.

Johnson became the third Arizona defensive back taken in the draft after the Chargers selected Genesis Smith in the fourth round.

A native of Katy, Texas, Johnson capped his five-year career in Tucson with a solid 2025 season.

He earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors after leading the Wildcats with 97 total tackles and recording four interceptions.

Johnson finished his career as one of only 26 players in Arizona history to record more than 275 career tackles.

Johnson’s posted a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.