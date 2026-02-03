How Michelle Marciniak became the first general manager for Arizona women's basketball

TUCSON, Arizona — In a moment that captured the evolving landscape of college athletics, Michelle Marciniak experienced a classic Freudian slip during her introduction as the University of Arizona women's basketball program's inaugural general manager.

"To handle more of the financial aspects of the business. I'm sorry, the program," Marciniak said, quickly correcting herself. The slip underscored a key reality: college sports is bigger business than ever, with name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, roster management, and global recruiting demanding sharp business acumen alongside traditional coaching expertise.

Marciniak, a national champion and WNBA veteran, brings a unique blend of on-court success, coaching experience, and entrepreneurial savvy to the role under new head coach Becky Burke. Announced in April 2025, the hire marks a milestone for the Arizona Wildcats as they adapt to the modern era of collegiate athletics.

A standout point guard, Marciniak was a starter for legendary coach Pat Summitt's 1996 University of Tennessee national championship team. "Pat was a force of a woman. She taught me so much about life in general," Marciniak recalled.Her professional career included time in the WNBA with the Seattle Storm, where she was teammates with former Arizona coach Adia Barnes.

"She's fantastic," Marciniak said of Barnes.

Transitioning to coaching, Marciniak served as recruiting coordinator at South Carolina. There, she spent three years pursuing Pennsylvania high school player of the year Becky Burke. "She was a great player. She was my prized recruit," Marciniak said.

A coaching change at South Carolina altered those plans—Burke signed with Louisville, while Marciniak followed Gamecocks head coach Susan Walvius to co-found SHEEX, a successful performance bedding company using advanced athletic fabrics for better sleep. Marciniak remains a co-owner of the thriving business.

Though their paths diverged, the two stayed in touch. They hadn't seen each other in more than 15 years until last season, when Burke invited Marciniak to speak to her Buffalo team. "I just told her to keep winning," Marciniak remembered. "I said you're going to have upward mobility opportunities. Keep winning. If I can do anything to help you..."

Soon after, Burke called with big news: She'd been hired at Arizona and wanted Marciniak to join her. "And I said, 'Doing what?'" Marciniak laughed. "I said yes because I know who she is, I know what she wants. She wants to win a national championship. I recruited that kid."

Now, after years apart, Marciniak and Burke are reunited with the Wildcats—Burke as head coach and Marciniak as general manager."I'm here to bring the mix of what I've done, obviously as an athlete, and as a coach, but also as an entrepreneur, and bring my business acumen into the program to help navigate the crazy world of collegiate culture right now," Marciniak said.

Her responsibilities include program operations, staffing, roster management, global recruiting, and NIL development—areas where her business background from SHEEX and her deep basketball roots position her to help steer Arizona toward championship contention in an increasingly complex landscape.

