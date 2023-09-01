How Arizona Football student-athletes avoid the temptation to gamble

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football head coach Jedd Fisch wants his players looking at the first down line, not the moneyline.

Gambling is still prohibited by the NCAA even though it is legal in much of the United States. And, advertisements and temptations are everywhere.

"Sometimes, I'll look at the TV and I'll think, somebody just won a lot of money on that game," said quarterback Jayden de Laura.

Recently, both Iowa and Iowa State lost when a gambling investigation resulted in criminal charges against seven current or former student-athletes.

"It is a strange situation," said head coach Jedd Fisch. "I've constantly reminded our players that you just can't gamble."

Those reminders have come in the form of speakers that include FBI agents, the head of security at UArizona, and even NFL general managers.

It's partly because gambling has it somewhat close to home. Former Wildcat Stanley Berryhill was waived by the Detroit Lions after being suspended six games by the NFL for violating its gambling policy. Berryhill spoke to the Wildcat team.

"He opened up to me," said de Laura, referring to Berryhill. "He talked about how he would have gone through certain situations differently."

"Don't do it," added defensive lineman Bll Norton. "Stay away from that as much as possible, and you'll have nothing to worry about.

"If you don't do it, you have a great chance of never getting caught for doing it."