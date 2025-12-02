Goodnight November: An Unforgettable Month for Arizona Athletics

TUCSON, Arizona — It’s been a November to remember for University of Arizona athletics.

Football coach Brent Brennan probably said it best after his players doused him with a celebratory Gatorade bath following the Territorial Cup win over Arizona State: “It’s been an incredible month.”

He wasn’t exaggerating. The Wildcats football team closed the regular season with a perfect 5-0 November, and are now 9-3 in Brennan’s second year at the helm. From a program that went 4-8 a season ago, Arizona is suddenly one of the hottest teams in the country.

“Obviously, really happy for Brent,” said Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd, a close friend. “He’s a good guy. I know he’s been through a lot, so to see him come out on top says a lot about his character and him as a man. Just really proud of him and what he’s done.”

Lloyd’s own team gave Wildcat fans plenty to cheer about in November as well. The men’s basketball squad went 7-0, knocking off three ranked opponents and vaulting to No. 2 in the AP Top 25. On the women’s side, Becky Burke's team took full advantage of an early-season schedule heavy on mid-major opponents and rolled to a 6-0 record.

The success wasn’t limited to the marquee sports, either.Arizona triathlon captured its second consecutive national championship, powered in part by Kelly Wetteland’s perfect individual season. And the month ended on a high note when the volleyball program earned an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time since 2018.

Lloyd, whose team is now preparing for a December slate that includes top-ranked matchups, took a moment to recognize the collective achievement across campus.

“I’m really proud of my colleagues and the success they’re having,” Lloyd said. “There’s a lot of work behind the scenes with our administration to make these things happen, so I’m happy.”

Brennan, still riding the high of a five-game winning streak and a rivalry victory, echoed the sentiment.“It’s an exciting time here,” he said with a wide grin. “A lot of really good stuff going on. We’re excited to get going on bowl practice and find out where we’re headed, but it’s been a hell of a month, I’ll tell you.”

