Gaddis Aims to Revive Santa Rita with Culture of Effort, Attitude, and Toughness

TUCSON, Arizona — If you only watched Santa Rita practice, you’d never guess the Eagles have lost 24 straight games. But anyone who has seen them play in recent seasons knows how uncompetitive the program has become.

That losing streak is in part what motivated former Santa Rita player Cam Gaddis to take over as head coach.

“One of the things that motivates me about the job is all the naysayers and doubters,” Gaddis said.

Gaddis, who played for the Eagles before continuing his career at Pima College and with the Tucson Sugar Skulls, is bringing a no-nonsense approach built around a simple mantra: EAT — Effort, Attitude, and Toughness. The letters can be seen on the back of practice shirts.

“We told the kids, you can control your effort and attitude. We’ll work on the toughness,” Gaddis explained.

The message is already resonating with players.

“It’s not the same program,” said Omar Wright.

Baylee Long added, “I like being doubted.”Long appreciates the hands-on style Gaddis brings to the field.“He actually does hands-on stuff and shows us how to do it instead of just saying how to,” Long said.

Gaddis made it clear from the start what he expects.

“Omar told me he wanted discipline and structure and that’s what I’m going to do,” Gaddis said. “And bring in some coaches who can coach.”

With a veteran staff behind him, Gaddis is determined to rebuild the program he once played for — especially for kids from the same neighborhoods and background he grew up in.

“Giving these kids that grew up in the same environment that I grew up with, in the same area… I just want to give them an opportunity to be great,” he said.

Wright echoed that vision.“He taught us you don’t have to be the most talented person out there. You just have to be willing to show these three things — effort, attitude, and toughness — and he is going to promise you that he’s going to develop you. And this is what he has done.”

Gaddis is keeping the focus narrow and daily.

“We’re not worried about what they did last year and in the past. We’re not worried about the future,” he said. “Like I told them, if you show up every day, we’re just trying to win each and every day. Win days and stack days and we’ll see what happens on August 21st.

”That’s the date the Eagles will open the Cam Gaddis era on the road against Catalina Magnet. After years of losing, Santa Rita now has a coach, a culture, and a message that’s simple but powerful: control what you can control and fight for every day.