From the stands to the pitch: FC Tucson's D'Andre Pickett is living his hometown soccer dream

TUCSON — D'Andre Pickett's path to FC Tucson's backline started in Sahuarita where his parents made sure nothing, including the distance, kept him from the game.

"I played for basically every coach in Tucson, since I was 10 years old. My parents didn't miss a game. Before I had my license, they didn't miss a practice either," Pickett said.

Those countless trips came with sacrifices, and for Pickett, they are part of the reason stepping onto Kino North Stadium means so much today.

"My dad would have to get off early… and then wait the two hours… you know, he, he could be at home like relaxing, getting ready for the next day of work, but he decided to make that sacrifice, and you know…both my parents, I just wanna give back to them, and I think that'll be my biggest accomplishment," Pickett said.

Years ago, Pickett was in the stands as a kid watching FC Tucson play under the lights.

"I remember my mom and my dad taking us ten years ago to go watch FC Tucson… being so nervous to play at halftime… or be the ball boy. Now I'm just super grateful," Pickett said.

Today, the hometown center-back plays in front of young fans who could follow his same path.

"It's huge… I remember getting the autographs after games, wanting to be those players… now hopefully I inspire those kids so that in ten years they're the ones on the field signing autographs," Pickett said.

FC Tucson hosts rival Ventura County Fusion in a USL League Two Game of the Week Saturday night.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium. It is also Youth Night so kids in soccer jerseys get in free, with special halftime events that put them right on the field.