Former Wildcat women's basketball players at the Final Four

Several former Wildcat women's basketball players are in San Antonio to cheer on UArizona in the Final Four
Posted at 6:57 AM, Apr 04, 2021
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Arizona Women's Basketball fans are enjoying the team's NCAA Tournament run to the championship game, and so are its former players.

Several former Wildcats are in San Antonio to cheer on the Wildcats, including Reshea Bristol, a former teammate of current head coach Adia Barnes.

"It's mind blowing and mind-boggling," said Bristol, who played for the Wildcats from 1996 to 2001, and was on the 1998 team team that lost to UConn in the Sweet 16. "The fact that we showed up is that feel like we all won. We all feel like we're in the Final Four. Now, we're in the championship game. It's in our blood, still. We're athletes, and we're part of the Arizona program."

Danielle Adefeso was on the 2005 team, the last time the Wildcats made it to the NCAA Tournament.

"Reseha's team started the legacy," said Adefeso. "We carried it. This generation is exceeding it. There is a lot of history, there. I think we all just love each other. We're a good, core group of women who really support each other, so why wouldn't we come support Adia."

Arizona plays Stanford on Sunday in the national championship game in the Alamodome.

