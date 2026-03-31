Final Four: Hear from ESPN Broadcaster and former Arizona Wildcat Corey Williams

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona is in the Final Four for the fifth time in program history, and we're talking with ESPN game analyst Corey Williams, a member of the 1994 team that also reached the Final Four.

"Pollsters and pundits had them finishing in the middle of the Big 12," said Williams. "Arizona fans thought they were the best team in the country and it was Final Four or bust. I think this team has done a good job of putting all that aside and just playing great basketball."

36-2 Arizona plays 35-3 Michigan on Saturday in the second of the two games. UConn and Illinois play in the other game.

The 36 wins is the most in program history for the team that won the Big 12 Regular Season and Conference Championship.