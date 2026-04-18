FC Tucson Unveils 2026 Purple Jerseys at Season Kickoff Party in Downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Arizona — FC Tucson celebrated the upcoming 2026 season with a vibrant jersey reveal event Friday night at Corbett's in downtown Tucson, drawing fans for an evening of food, drinks, and excitement as the club officially kicked off its campaign.

The highlight of the night was the unveiling of the team's new 2026 home uniforms, which feature a striking purple design. Vantage West Credit Union serves as the sponsor on the jerseys, continuing a longstanding partnership with the club that was recently extended.

Club legends helped showcase the new kits alongside current head coach Sebastian Peña. The former players on hand included AJ Valenzuela, Ramon Acosta, Nils Roth, and Edgar Reyna, who stood with Peña during the presentation.

The event doubled as a season kickoff party, giving fans an early look at the 2026 squad and an opportunity to connect with the team in a festive downtown setting.FC Tucson's 2026 season gets underway on Saturday, May 2, with a home friendly against Selección Tucsón at 7 p.m. League play in USL League Two is scheduled to begin later in May.

The purple jerseys mark a fresh look for the club as it prepares for another competitive season in the desert. Fans can expect the new kits to be available soon through the FC Tucson team store.