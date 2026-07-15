FC Tucson returns to USL League Two playoffs for third straight season

TUCSON — FC Tucson is headed back to the USL League Two playoffs for the third consecutive season after a dramatic finish to its regular season.

The club needed a win in its regular season finale against Capo FC, and then needed Redlands FC and Ventura County to draw the following day, to secure a postseason berth.

A goal in the 92nd minute against Capo FC kept the season alive.

The next 24 hours became a waiting game, with players and coaches watching the standings from home. Redlands FC and Ventura County played to a 1-1 draw, punching FC Tucson's ticket to the playoffs.

Head coach Sebastian Pineda said the team followed the results together from a distance.

"Everybody was just watching from their phones from home, you know, we're texting on the group chat what is happening. And then yeah, we went to celebrate after that as a family, so it was good," Pineda said.

The playoff berth marks FC Tucson's third straight postseason appearance. The club reached the Final Four just two seasons ago.

This year's path, however, looked far less certain.

The team battled through a mid-season slump before closing the regular season with three straight wins, due in part to the play of team captain Filip Arras.

"We faced a lot of adversity, many ups and downs, and to finally get the yes that we're in, it was very exciting," Arras said.

FC Tucson now travels to Northern California for a first-round matchup against San Francisco City FC Friday night.

Despite barely making the field, the team believes it is finding form at exactly the right time.

"I think sometimes it takes time for groups to click together, and we finally found them," Pineda said. "The guys coming from the bench have been amazing this year and helped us win games."

Arras said last season's playoff experience has this group ready for the pressure ahead.

"You've been through it before, kind of know what you're going to expect," Arras said. "But at the end of the day, it's just a regular game of soccer, so I think we're very prepared."

Kickoff against San Francisco City FC is set for 7:30 p.m. Arizona time on Friday.