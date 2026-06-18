FC Tucson hosts rival Ventura County Fusion in USL League Two Game of the Week Saturday

TUCSON — No visiting team has been able to beat FC Tucson at home in more than 2 years. Saturday night, its biggest rival gets a shot at ending that streak.

FC Tucson hosts Ventura County Fusion in the USL League Two Game of the Week on Saturday, June 20, at Kino North Stadium.

The matchup was selected from among 144 clubs competing across USL League Two, a nod to what has become one of the premier rivalries in the Western Conference. FC Tucson enters the contest with a home record that's been nearly untouchable. The club has not lost at Kino North Stadium in more than 2 years, going 12-0-3 over its last 15 home matches.

Head coach Sebastian Pinera, a former FC Tucson player himself, said there's something about Kino.

"Once you step in at 7 p.m. with the lights on, it just, it hits you different and the opponent can feel that. Kino has always been a special place. I felt it as a player, now I get to experience as a coach. We feel like we can beat anyone at home," Pinera said.

The two clubs know each other well, and neither is taking Saturday lightly. They split their meetings in 2025, with Ventura County knocking FC Tucson out of the USL League Two Round of 16.

Tucson native D'Andre Pickett said the rivalry brings out the best in both sides.

"They know it's a rivalry, so we know they're going to bring 100% and we gotta bring 110%" Pickett said.

Saturday's match is also Youth Night. Kids ages 12 and under who wear a soccer jersey get in free and at halftime, FC Tucson will host its Plush Toy Toss for the second straight year, benefiting Diamond Children's Medical Center.

For Pickett, who grew up in Tucson, the chance to inspire the next generation of fans hits close to home.

"I remember getting the autographs after the game and wanting to be like all those players, playing in the big moments, playing on the nice field, and hopefully I inspire those kids so in 10 years they're the ones on the field signing autographs," Pickett said.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kino North Stadium.

