FC Tucson ends five-game winless streak with 3-1 victory over City SC San Diego

TUCSON — FC Tucson snapped a five-game winless streak Friday night, defeating City SC San Diego 3-1 in front of a World Soccer Night crowd at Kino North Stadium.

The win was the club's first in over a month, and it extended their unbeaten home record at Kino North Stadium to more than two years.

The first half ended scoreless, but City SC San Diego struck first in the 56th minute. Midfielder Joao Belmudes answered with a penalty kick shortly after, shifting momentum in FC Tucson's favor.

Head coach Sebastian Pineda said the penalty kick was a turning point.

"The moment that PK happened, the guys had that extra motivation to keep going… it changed momentum for sure." Pineda said.

Left winger Brandon Nyagurungo extended the lead before sharing one of the night's most memorable moments with the community.

Nyagurungo celebrated his goal with first-time ball boy Samson, a young fan who said the experience caught him completely off guard.

"It felt kind of awesome and pretty scary… I was ready to give a high five, and then he lifted me up…I was like, what's happening?" Samson said.

It was the kind of moment that captured what World Soccer Night at Kino North Stadium was all about: the global game coming to life in Tucson, with the community at the center of it.

Striker Pablo Pozos sealed the win in the 77th minute.

Pineda said the team will enjoy this victory before refocusing.

"It feels good to win after five games… enjoy the night, enjoy the win, then get back to work and keep getting points." Pineda said.

FC Tucson takes this momentum on the road Tuesday, facing rival Ventura County Fusion for the second time in 10 days.