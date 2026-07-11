Continental Ranch wins Little League state tournament opener on walk-off single in Marana

MARANA — Marana's Continental Ranch Little League team pulled off a dramatic comeback Friday night, defeating East Mesa 7-6 on a walk-off single in the bottom of the sixth inning at Ora Mae Harn District Park.

The District 5 champions trailed 6-4 heading into the final inning, but the team refused to quit with two outs.

Ethan Alexander stepped up to bat and grounded his way on base. Two walks followed thanks to Nolan Bednorz and Easton Cox, loading the bases and setting the stage for Dominic Hernandez, who delivered a two-run RBI to tie the game at six.

Then Maddox Edwards came through with the walk-off single, sending the crowd into a frenzy and giving Continental Ranch the 7-6 victory.

Baseball fans packed the park, cheering their teams on in the double-elimination tournament. District 12 champion San Javier also took the field against Chandler National as part of opening night action.